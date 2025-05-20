Pima County Board of Supervisors to vote on fire restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on adopting Stage 2 fire restrictions across the county at Tuesday's meeting.

The restrictions would ban all open flames in all of unincorporated Pima County.

In its meeting agenda, the board said the restrictions "reflect the County's responsibility to protect residents and natural resources amid growing wildfire threats."

State, federal and tribal lands in Southeastern Arizona have been under Stage 2 fire restrictions since May 12, due to fire activity and extreme drought.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m.