Stage 2 fire restrictions in Southeastern Arizona start today

Today, state, federal, and Tribal agencies representing Southeastern Arizona will implement State 2 fire restrictions due to fire activity and extreme drought conditions.
The following agencies will implement campfire and smoking restrictions in Southeastern Arizona on May 12:
- Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
- Bureau of Land Management Gila District
- Coronado National Forest
- Saguaro National Park
- Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
- Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
- Coronado National Memorial
- Chiricahua National Monument
- Fort Bowie National Historic Site
- Tumacácori National Historic Park
- Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge
- Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.
A burn moratorium goes into effect May 12 on the Gila River Indian Community. The San Carlos Apache Tribe has been in Stage 2 restrictions since March.
Starting today, the following are prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, elevated grill, or wood stove
- This includes fire in developed campgrounds or improved sites
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building
- Discharging a firearm, including target shooting, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations
- Mechanical and industrial prohibitions include:
- Operating any internal combustion engine off designated roadways
- Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame
- Using an explosive.
Fireworks and exploding targets are never allowed on state or federal lands.
Violation of these restrictions is punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both. Violators may also be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.
