Stage 2 fire restrictions in Southeastern Arizona start today

Today, state, federal, and Tribal agencies representing Southeastern Arizona will implement State 2 fire restrictions due to fire activity and extreme drought conditions.

The following agencies will implement campfire and smoking restrictions in Southeastern Arizona on May 12:



Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

Bureau of Land Management Gila District

Coronado National Forest

Saguaro National Park

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

Coronado National Memorial

Chiricahua National Monument

Fort Bowie National Historic Site

Tumacácori National Historic Park

Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge

Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.

A burn moratorium goes into effect May 12 on the Gila River Indian Community. The San Carlos Apache Tribe has been in Stage 2 restrictions since March.

Starting today, the following are prohibited:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, elevated grill, or wood stove

This includes fire in developed campgrounds or improved sites

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building

Discharging a firearm, including target shooting, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations

Mechanical and industrial prohibitions include:

Operating any internal combustion engine off designated roadways Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame Using an explosive.



Fireworks and exploding targets are never allowed on state or federal lands.

Violation of these restrictions is punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both. Violators may also be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.

More information on fire restrictions is here.