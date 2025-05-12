Watch Now
Stage 2 fire restrictions in Southeastern Arizona start today

Today, state, federal, and Tribal agencies representing Southeastern Arizona will implement State 2 fire restrictions due to fire activity and extreme drought conditions.

The following agencies will implement campfire and smoking restrictions in Southeastern Arizona on May 12:

  • Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
  • Bureau of Land Management Gila District
  • Coronado National Forest
  • Saguaro National Park
  • Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
  • Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
  • Coronado National Memorial
  • Chiricahua National Monument
  • Fort Bowie National Historic Site
  • Tumacácori National Historic Park
  • Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge
  • Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.

A burn moratorium goes into effect May 12 on the Gila River Indian Community. The San Carlos Apache Tribe has been in Stage 2 restrictions since March.
Starting today, the following are prohibited:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, elevated grill, or wood stove
    • This includes fire in developed campgrounds or improved sites
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building
  • Discharging a firearm, including target shooting, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations
  • Mechanical and industrial prohibitions include:
    • Operating any internal combustion engine off designated roadways
    • Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame
    • Using an explosive.

Fireworks and exploding targets are never allowed on state or federal lands.
Violation of these restrictions is punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both. Violators may also be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.

More information on fire restrictions is here.

