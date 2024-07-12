Freeman fire burns 1,750 acres northwest of Oracle

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire is burning around 1,750 acres within the Black Mountains, northwest of Oracle.

The Arizona Department of Forestry says the "Freeman Fire" is about 16 miles southwest of Dudleyville.

Arizona Forestry says the fire is threatening a communications tower and power lines.

In a Facebook post, they say they are working to protect the structure by conducting burnout operations.

Arizona Forestry says they ordered an air attack, but couldn't launch due to high winds.

They say Tucson crews are battling the flames and requested additional crews and resources.

According to The Golder Ranch Fire District, smoke was visible Thursday evening around SaddleBrooke Ranch.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.