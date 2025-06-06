Watch Now
Five wildfires across Southern Arizona this year were human-caused

U.S. Forest Service releases new data about 2025's wildfires
Firefighters assigned to the Cody Fire watch over the flames. May 21. 2025
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Five wildfires across Southern Arizona that started this year were human-caused, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The forest service released data about seven wildfires. It says five of them were started by someone.

  • Redington Fire
  • Stronghold Fire
  • Cedar Fire
  • Cody Fire
  • Jacobson Fire

Two others, the Parker Fire and Ranch Fire, were started by lightning.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says it has charged someone in Cedar Fire. PCSO says there is a federal investigation into who started the Cody Fire.

