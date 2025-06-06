Five wildfires across Southern Arizona this year were human-caused

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Five wildfires across Southern Arizona that started this year were human-caused, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The forest service released data about seven wildfires. It says five of them were started by someone.



Redington Fire

Stronghold Fire

Cedar Fire

Cody Fire

Jacobson Fire

Two others, the Parker Fire and Ranch Fire, were started by lightning.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says it has charged someone in Cedar Fire. PCSO says there is a federal investigation into who started the Cody Fire.