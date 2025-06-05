City of Tucson declares Stage II Fire Restrictions to prevent brush fires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stage II Fire Restrictions are in full effect after the City of Tucson declared a fire emergency at last night’s city council meeting.

This means residents are prohibited from starting open fires, using fireworks, or smoking outdoors in natural areas.

That’s because the number of brush fire calls has increased by nearly 90% compared to last year.

Wildland Coordinator K.P. Maxwell with the Tucson Fire Department says it’s because of the drought.

"Our brush fire calls have gone up. We have a lot more activity in the washes. We have a lot more invasive species in the washes, which is a fine fuel that carries fire, and just with the combination of these, it creates a larger threat for the city," Maxwell said.

Some examples of what's prohibited during Stage II Restrictions include campfires, wood stoves, charcoal fires, parking or driving on dry grass, and fireworks.

"I think the intent is to bring about the awareness and hope that even if it reduces 10 or 20% probability of more fires, it's a lesser load on the fire department.”

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, the City of Tucson is only permitting professional fireworks displays.

Tucson Fire is asking the community to take the restrictions seriously as they remind folks that every fire prevented helps protect lives, homes, and the wildlands.