Dozens of people evacuated, livestock still a concern in San Rafael Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the San Rafael Fire raced forward on Sunday and again this morning, dozens of people have been evacuated.

But it's not only humans needing a lift to safety.

The normally peaceful Whisper's Sanctuary, home to dozens of rescued and recovering horses and other large animals, sits just north of the evacuation line in Canelo.

Today the ranch is buzzing with activity and anxiety.

Director Toni Leo said, with the San Rafael Fire burning south of the ranch, neighbors helped them to trailer many of their horses to a safer location. But it was too dangerous to move some of their more wild mustangs and donkeys.

"When people are anxious animals pick up on that and we didn’t want to do that last night because it was getting dark and we didn’t want anyone to get hurt or trampled," Leo said.

Whisper’s Sanctuary evacuated horses yesterday with the help of neighbors, but some of their mustangs were too wild to get on the trailer. Director Toni Leo says she may have to let them loose if the #sanrafaelfire burns too close. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/obSsT0Pi1y — Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) May 9, 2022

The fire continues to push north and east due to strong winds. Leo says if the fire gets much closer they may have have to let the animals loose for their own safety.

"If we have to open the gates and let them out we will," Leo said. "I trust they'll come back."

Leo and others in the evacuation zone will make their decisions based on officials' evacuation orders and the fire's behavior.

"It is really sad, but I have faith," Leo said. "I would rather let them go than perish."