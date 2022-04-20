Camino fire between Elfrida and Sunizona closes SR 181 both ways, evacuations required

ELFRIDA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State Forestry is reporting a wildfire initially involving 750 acres between Elfrida and Sunizona in Cochise County.
State Route 181 is closed in both directions. Commuters are advised to find alternate routes. Expect delays; there is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
Firefighters requested two large air tankers and one very large air tanker to assist ground crews.
KGUN 9 has a crew headed to the scene.
Here is the direction the wind is carrying flames:
Stay with KGUN 9 and kgun9.com for updates as they become available.
RELATED WILDFIRE WATCH
- Tunnel Fire explodes to 16,000+ acres north of Flagstaff, 24 buildings destroyed
- Evacuations underway, roads closed due to 500-acre Crooks Fire in Prescott area
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter