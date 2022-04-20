Watch
Camino fire between Elfrida and Sunizona closes SR 181 both ways, evacuations required

At 750 acres as of Wednesday afternoon
ELFRIDA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State Forestry is reporting a wildfire initially involving 750 acres between Elfrida and Sunizona in Cochise County.

State Route 181 is closed in both directions. Commuters are advised to find alternate routes. Expect delays; there is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Firefighters requested two large air tankers and one very large air tanker to assist ground crews.

Here is the direction the wind is carrying flames:

