Tunnel Fire burning north of Flagstaff forces evacuations

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Tunnel Fire burning north of Flagstaff along Highway 89 has forced community evacuations, according to officials.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire has burned over 100 acres and is at 0% containment.

Evacuations have been ordered in some areas. According to Coconino County, the Timberline area and all areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails, are in GO status to evacuate immediately.

⚠️ TUNNEL FIRE EVACUATION UPDATE ⚠️

The Tunnel Fire is impacting the Timberline Area outside of Flagstaff.



This area is on GO, EVACUATE NOW notice:

Officials say the fire is rapidly spreading in a northeast direction due to high winds with medium-to-high range spotting happening in timber and grass.

US 89 is closed in both directions north of Flagstaff, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes are closed at milepost 425. Southbound lanes are closed at milepost 435.

There is no estimated reopening time.

ANIMAL SHELTER:

If you are under evacuation order due to the Tunnel Fire in the Timberline area, you can take your cats, dogs, and small household pets to High Country Humane.

Please call (928) 526-0742 or visit http://highcountryhumane.org for more information.

LOCATION: 11665 N US Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

The fire was first reported at 4:22 p.m. Sunday and its cause is under investigation.