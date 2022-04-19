Evacuations underway, roads closed due to 500-acre Crooks Fire in Prescott area

PRESCOTT, AZ — Officials have issued GO and SET evacuation notices for several communities south of Prescott due to the Crooks Fire.

Crooks Fire was discovered Monday at 10 a.m. approximately 10 miles south of Prescott.

The fire has burned approximately 500 acres as of Monday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, the following areas have been issued GO evacuation notices:



Camp Kiva

Mt. Tridal

Residents located near Mount Union and Camp Kippa.

These locations have issued SET evacuation notices for the following areas:



Hopper’s Retreat

Evan’s Cabin

Potato Patch

Lower Wolf Creek

Groom Creek and Groom Creek camps

Officials have also issued road closures in the area, below:



Goodwin Rd - Crown King to Senator Hwy.

Walker Rd is blocked at Senator Hwy.

Lower Wolf Creek Rd blocked at Senator Hwy.

Big Bug Mesa blocked at Goodwin Rd.

It is unclear what started the fire and if there is any containment to the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.