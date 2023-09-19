Get this $400 pet-grooming vacuum for just $70 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We love our pets like members of our own family. But let’s be honest. Keeping them groomed and cleaning up after our furry friends can be expensive and a hassle.

However, Amazon has a one-day-only deal today for a pet grooming kit that will save you lots of money and time to keep your dogs and cats looking good and your furniture fur-free!

The Whall 5-in-1 Pet Grooming Kit is an Amazon lightning deal for only $79.99. This kit costs as much as $399.99 from other sellers on Amazon.

$80 (was $400) at Amazon

Amazon lightning deals only last a limited time based on their stock. As of 9 a.m. Eastern today, 30% of the inventory is already gone. So, if you want to save 80% on this pet grooming kit, head to Amazon now and put it in your cart.

You don’t need any special discount codes or coupons. The lightning deal price automatically applies at checkout.

The Whall 5-in-1 Pet Grooming Kit combines a powerful vacuum with grooming tools to keep your pet’s fur detangled, trimmed and off your furniture.

You’ll receive the following attachments in your grooming kit:

a grooming comb

a slicker comb

a cleaning brush

a crevice tool

a trimmer with four size combs

The vacuum has three suction modes to help keep the trimmed hair and dust flowing toward the 2.3-liter vacuum container. Even at the maximum suction level, the motor stays quiet (just 75 decibels) for a low-stress grooming experience for your cat or dog.

The clipper can detach from the hose and runs on a rechargeable battery. Then, when you’re finished trimming, use the crevice tool or brush attachment to clean up after your grooming session quickly.

At-home grooming tools can save pet owners a lot of money by either eliminating the need for a professional groomer or reducing the frequency of appointments.

And, by saving up to $320 on this grooming kit, you’ll save even more money if you add it to your cart today!

