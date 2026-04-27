Windy conditions and cooler temps before midweek warm-up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will remain below normal through Monday before warming back to near average levels by Tuesday and continuing through much of the week.

Another system later this week could bring a chance for showers from Thursday into Friday.

Monday morning will start cool across the region, with a mix of 40s and 50s. Tucson is expected to wake up near 50 degrees, while Sierra Vista will be a bit cooler at around 44 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will stay comfortable with below normal readings. Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 83 degrees, while Sierra Vista will top out around 76 degrees.

Overall, gusty winds, blowing dust and cooler temperatures will be the main impacts to start the week, followed by a gradual warm-up and a slight chance for rain later in the week.

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