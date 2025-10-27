Warming trend will continue throughout the week

Today was a beautiful Fall day with highs in the Tucson metro area around 86 degrees. Other places in Southern Arizona like Cochise County saw the high seventies and low eighties.

Wind speeds in Tucson were very calm today with much of the day seeing single digits. In Sierra Vista the same happened but there was less wind.

If you’re wondering whether we’re going to be getting rain this upcoming week like some people saw this past week, the answer is that rain is not in the forecast.

The rest of the week Tucson is going to see the upper eighties and even 91 on Tuesday. As for Sierra Vista we will be seeing the lower eighties and upper seventies.

