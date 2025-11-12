Warm stretch continues before weekend cool-down across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Above-normal warmth will stick around through Friday before a major shift in the weather pattern brings cooler and wetter conditions this weekend.

High temperatures across southern Arizona will remain 5 to 10 degrees above average through the end of the week.

A low-pressure system is expected to move into the region this weekend, bringing chances for rain, high-elevation mountain snow, cooler temperatures, and breezy conditions. Unsettled weather looks to continue into early next week, with temperatures falling below normal.

Overnight lows on Wednesday will range from the 40s to 50s across the region. Tucson will dip to around 55 degrees, while Sierra Vista will see a low near 51 degrees. The coolest spots, mainly in northern Cochise County, will start the day in the 40s.

Afternoon highs will once again climb into the 80s for much of southern Arizona. Tucson is forecast to reach around 85 degrees, while Sierra Vista will top out near 80 degrees.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

