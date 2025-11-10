Warm start to this upcoming week, but dramatic cooling trend coming soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week both Tucson and Sierra Vista saw temperatures that were above normal, and that was also the case today. Tucson got to a high of about 87 degrees while Sierra Vista got to a high of 76 degrees. Cochise County’s highs stuck to the seventies while the Tucson metro area stuck to the high eighties.

Today we also saw wind speeds get up to 13 miles per hour in Tucson while wind speeds in Sierra Vista mostly stayed in the single digits.

For the rest of the week Tucson will see a large dip in temperatures. The first part of the week Tucson will be in the eighties and on Friday we dip to the low seventies. Saturday and Sunday we will be in the sixties.

In Sierra Vista we will see that same cooling trend going from the seventies up until Thursday before hitting the sixties on Friday with possible rain. Saturday and Sunday Sierra Vista will be seeing the fifties.

There will also be a Freeze Watch overnight from Monday into Tuesday in the Benson and St. David area.

