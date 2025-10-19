Warm start to the week before slight cooldown late week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Above-normal temperatures will continue across Southern Arizona through midweek before dipping closer to seasonal averages by Thursday and Friday.

Dry conditions will dominate much of the week, though a slight chance of showers is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday for mountain areas northeast of Tucson.

Overnight lows on Monday will feel mild across the region. Tucson is forecast to dip to 59 degrees, with central and western Pima County in the low 60s. Areas south of Tucson — including Sierra Vista — will be cooler, with lows in the low to mid-50s. Sierra Vista is expected to reach 53 degrees overnight.

Daytime highs will remain warm to start the week, with much of the region topping out in the 80s. Tucson is expected to reach a high of 87 degrees on Monday, while Sierra Vista will be a few degrees cooler at 83.

