Tucson, Pima County stay dry as chilly mornings linger into Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure building in from the west will keep dry conditions in place across Tucson and Pima County through at least midweek.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures will remain below normal through Monday before a gradual warming trend takes hold later in the week.

Monday morning will be cold across the region, with Tucson expected to drop to near-freezing temperatures. The city is forecast to see an overnight low of 34 degrees, while other parts of Pima County will wake up to lows ranging from the 30s to the low 40s.

Afternoon temperatures will remain on the cool side, with highs struggling to climb out of the 60s. Tucson’s daytime high is expected to reach about 63 degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to rebound to above-normal levels by the latter half of the week as high pressure strengthens.

