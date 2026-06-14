Triple-digit heat continues as storm chances linger in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increased moisture across Southeast Arizona will continue to bring scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Monday, primarily from Tucson south and eastward.

From Tuesday through Friday, the best chances for precipitation are expected to shift closer to the international border and the White Mountains.

Outside of storm activity, breezy afternoons and near-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the forecast period.

Another warm start is expected across Pima County on Monday morning, with many communities waking up to temperatures in the 70s.

Tucson is forecast to see an overnight low around 76 degrees.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will be slightly cooler, with many communities expected to start the day in the 60s. Sierra Vista is forecast to wake up to a low near 69 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will once again climb into the triple digits across portions of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is expected to reach a high near 104 degrees Monday afternoon.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to top out around 92 degrees, with other communities across the county warming into the 90s.

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