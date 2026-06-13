Wildfire burns in Rincon Mountains; aircraft deployed as crews work to contain fire

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire is burning in the Rincon Mountains on Saturday as state forestry personnel work to contain the blaze, the Rincon Valley Fire District said.

Aircraft operations are underway in the area to assist with fire mitigation efforts, officials said. Residents and visitors in the area may observe the aerial activity.

The Rincon Valley Fire District, based in Vail, said it has been notified of the active fire and is urging the public to stay clear of the affected area and avoid interfering with firefighting operations.

Officials did not immediately release information on the fire's size, cause, or containment status.

Anyone who needs to report an emergency is asked to call 911 rather than drive to a fire station. Officials said calling 911 ensures responders are dispatched quickly and efficiently.

The Rincon Valley Fire District said it will release additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will update as more information is released.