Triple-digit heat continues across Southern Arizona through Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot temperatures will continue across Southern Arizona through Tuesday, with many communities expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures are forecast to ease back several degrees during the middle and latter part of the week, though conditions are still expected to remain warmer than average.

Gusty easterly winds are also expected Monday morning in parts of the region.

Overnight lows Monday morning will stay mild across much of Southern Arizona.

In Pima County, temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 60s to low 70s. Tucson is forecast to see a morning low around 69 degrees.

Across Cochise County, overnight lows will vary from the upper 50s to low 60s. Sierra Vista is expected to drop to around 62 degrees early Monday morning.

By the afternoon, a vast majority of communities across Pima County are expected to reach triple-digit temperatures.

Tucson is forecast to climb to around 102 degrees, while Ajo could reach as high as 108 degrees.

Triple-digit temperatures are not expected across Cochise County, though highs will still warm into the 90s. Sierra Vista is forecast to reach a high near 92 degrees on Monday afternoon.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

