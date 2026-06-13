Triple-digit heat continues across Southern Arizona this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy afternoon conditions and temperatures near normal are expected to continue across Southeast Arizona into next week.

Increasing moisture this weekend and into next week will bring chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly from Tucson south and eastward.

Sunday will begin on a warm note across much of the region.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to an overnight low around 78 degrees. Many communities across Pima County are expected to see similar lows in the 70s.

Across Cochise County, some communities will also start the day in the 70s, while others are expected to see slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s.

Afternoon temperatures will once again climb into the triple digits across many Southern Arizona communities.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 103 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is expected to warm to around 94 degrees, while many other communities across the county are forecast to see highs between the upper 90s and lower 100s.

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