Triple-digit heat and daily storm chances ahead for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thunderstorm chances are forecast each afternoon and evening through the coming week, though the odds will vary day to day. High temperatures will remain above normal across the region.

Overnight lows on Monday for Pima County will range from the mid to upper 70s, with Tucson’s low forecast at 77 degrees. Cochise County will be cooler, with lows in the 60s. Sierra Vista is expected to dip to 69 degrees.

Daytime highs will remain on the hotter side. Tucson is expected to reach 105 degrees, with most of Pima County seeing triple digits. Cochise County, including Sierra Vista, will top out in the 90s.

