Strong winds, cooler temps and fire danger into Sunday

A weather disturbance moving through southern Arizona will bring strong and gusty westerly winds through Sunday, along with areas of blowing dust.

Fire weather concerns will remain elevated, with critical conditions east of Tucson Saturday and near critical conditions expected Sunday.

Temperatures will cool below normal Sunday and Monday before warming back to near or slightly above average for the rest of the work week.

Sunday morning will start cool across the region. Most areas will wake up in the 50s, with a few spots dipping into the mid to upper 40s.

Tucson is expected to see an overnight low near 58 degrees, while Sierra Vista will be slightly cooler at around 54 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will stay comfortable, largely in the 70s. Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 78 degrees, while Sierra Vista will top out around 74 degrees.

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