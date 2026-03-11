Southern Arizona sees temperatures climb above normal heading into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and near-normal temperatures are expected across Southeast Arizona on Thursday, but a warming trend is beginning to take shape as high pressure builds along the West Coast.

An upper-level ridge developing offshore will gradually push temperatures higher across Southern Arizona over the next several days. Afternoon highs are expected to run 10 to 15 degrees above normal from Friday through the weekend.

Even hotter conditions could develop by the middle of next week as the ridge strengthens across the Desert Southwest.

Thursday morning will begin with mild temperatures across the region. Tucson is expected to wake up to an overnight low of 52 degrees, while much of Pima County will see lows a few degrees warmer than Wednesday morning.

Across Cochise County, morning temperatures will be similar to what was observed Wednesday.

By the afternoon, temperatures will vary widely across Southern Arizona.

Areas east of Pima County will stay cooler with highs mainly in the 70s, while locations west of Tucson could reach the 90s.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high of 87 degrees Thursday afternoon, while Sierra Vista will top out near 79 degrees.

The warming trend becomes more noticeable Friday and continues through the weekend as high pressure strengthens across the region.

