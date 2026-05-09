Southern Arizona heats up, triple-digit temperatures return Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is warming up heading into the weekend, with temperatures expected to climb well above normal through Monday.

High temperatures will rise 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages Sunday and Monday before cooling slightly during the middle and latter part of next week. Even with that cooldown, temperatures are still expected to remain above normal across the region.

Overnight temperatures will also stay warm.

In the Tucson area, overnight lows Sunday morning are expected to bottom out around 68 degrees. Other parts of Pima County are forecast to see lows in the mid to upper 60s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista is expected to fall to around 63 degrees overnight, while many surrounding communities will see lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Daytime highs Sunday are expected to push into the triple digits for several Southern Arizona communities.

Tucson is forecast to reach 99 degrees, narrowly missing the century mark. Areas farther west, including Ajo, Sells and Organ Pipe, are all expected to surpass 100 degrees.

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