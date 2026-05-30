Southern Arizona heats up as temperatures near 100 degrees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures across Southeast Arizona are expected to climb back to normal or slightly above normal levels on Sunday and continue warming into next week.

Moisture is also expected to increase across the region next week, bringing chances for thunderstorms from Tuesday through Friday, primarily east of Tucson.

Overnight temperatures Sunday morning will remain mild across much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 63 degrees, while many communities across Pima County will see temperatures in the 60s.

Some southern communities, including Sasabe and Vail, are expected to be slightly cooler with overnight lows in the 50s.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will follow a similar pattern. Sierra Vista is forecast to see a low near 58 degrees Sunday morning, with many other communities across the county also falling into the 50s overnight.

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 90s across much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is expected to reach a high near 97 degrees, putting the city within a few degrees of the triple-digit mark.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to top out around 91 degrees Sunday afternoon, while many other communities across the region also climb into the 90s.

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