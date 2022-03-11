Road to Mount Lemmon closed to all but employees, residents
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The road to Mount Lemmon has been shut down Friday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Only residents and employees are currently allowed up the mountain.
For updates on road conditions on the highway or around Pima County, call 520-547-7510.
