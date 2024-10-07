Record setting heat possible this week in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — A scorcher of a day is ahead of the Tucson metro area and Southern Arizona at large thanks to a ridge moving over the region to begin the week.

Monday morning lows ranged in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Highs will reach triple digits for many as the day progresses with temperatures between the high 90s and low 100s around Pima County.

Tucson could break a record today with an expected high of 104 degrees — the previous record is 102 degrees. Tucson could also break its record for most days in a year reaching triple digits. The record of 108 was set back in 2020. Currently, there have been 105 100 degree days in Tucson in 2024.

Temperatures will gradually cool as the week progresses, but still above average for this time of the year.

