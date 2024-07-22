Watch Now
Rain chances return this week in Tucson

A moderate start to the day across Tucson with lows in the mid-70s, low-80s. Things get progressively warmer with highs expected in the low-100s.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 22, 2024

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — A warm and moderate start to the morning across southern arizona with lows in the mid-70s to low-80s for many across the region.

Things will warm up with many areas topping out in the low-100s this afternoon.

Temperatures will also remain 1-4 degrees above normal for the next week.

Rain chances return starting Monday afternoon though much of the metro Tucson area will be spared.

Those chances for showers persist in the afternoon and evening hours throughout the week with metro Tucson expected to see more activity by tomorrow.
