Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cochise County: Get the umbrellas ready for the commute home

Highs today across Cochise County is expected in the high-80s, low-90s. Rain chances return starting this afternoon around 5 P.M.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 22, 2024

COCHISE COUNTY (KGUN) — A very comfortable start to the morning across Cochise County with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Things will warm up thought most of the county is expected to remain below triple digits with highs topping out in the upper-80s to low-90s.

Rain chances return starting Monday afternoon around 5:00 P.M.

Those chances for showers persist in the afternoon and evening hours throughout the week with heavier shower chances happening each evening for much of the week.

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018