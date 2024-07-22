Cochise County: Get the umbrellas ready for the commute home

COCHISE COUNTY (KGUN) — A very comfortable start to the morning across Cochise County with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Things will warm up thought most of the county is expected to remain below triple digits with highs topping out in the upper-80s to low-90s.

Rain chances return starting Monday afternoon around 5:00 P.M.

Those chances for showers persist in the afternoon and evening hours throughout the week with heavier shower chances happening each evening for much of the week.

