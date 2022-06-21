TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Weather Service Tucson has issued a Flood Advisory for Tuesday, June 21 from 12:38 - 3:45 p.m.

Wash and small stream flooding due to rainfall is expected in the Madera Canyon area and in washes draining out of the canyon.

Minor flooding may also occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Use caution when driving on roadways near streams and wash beds.

Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms with heavy rains and approximately 1.5 inches of accumulated rainfall.

