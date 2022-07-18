Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch closed Monday due to storm damage.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch closed due to storm damage.
According to its website, the ranch is not open for visitors Monday.
The ranch is located off Interstate 10 at 17599 E. Peak Lane in Picacho, Ariz.
