LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for Contreras Fire burn scar

Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Pima County
Posted: 12:26 PM, Jun 23, 2022
Updated: 2022-06-23 15:37:05-04
Contreras Fire from back porch at Diamond Bell Ranch. Photograph by Catherine Sienko
Catherine Sienko
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — WEATHER ALERT|INTERACTIVE RADAR|HOURLY FORECAST

12:21 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Pima County Thursday. The warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m.

The area affected includes the Contreras Fire burn scar that could result in debris flow moving downstream.

The stream could consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

