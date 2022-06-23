LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for Contreras Fire burn scar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — WEATHER ALERT|INTERACTIVE RADAR|HOURLY FORECAST
12:21 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Pima County Thursday. The warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m.
The area affected includes the Contreras Fire burn scar that could result in debris flow moving downstream.
The stream could consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
RELATED
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 16%
- Dew point: 49°
- Pressure: 29.73 in
- Wind speed: 8 mph
- Wind direction: SE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:17 AM
- Sunset: 07:33 PM