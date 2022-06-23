LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for Contreras Fire burn scar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — WEATHER ALERT|INTERACTIVE RADAR|HOURLY FORECAST

12:21 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Pima County Thursday. The warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m.

The area affected includes the Contreras Fire burn scar that could result in debris flow moving downstream.

The stream could consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

RELATED

