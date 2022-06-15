Free sandbags available to Oro Valley residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley is offering free sandbags to town residents starting Wednesday.

The sandbags are meant to curtail Monsoon flooding in homes.

Only those who live in Oro Valley are eligible to get the sandbags at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive in the Christmas tree recycling lot.

Residents must bring their own shovel and load their own sand. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

Those who need assistance can book an appointment by calling 520-229-4850 or emailing pw@orovalleyaz.gov.

*Please note that construction has started for the Naranja Park Expansion Project. Sections of Naranja Park are gated off. Please follow closure and construction signs that have been set up along the construction perimeter fence.