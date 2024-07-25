Crews search for unaccounted person in west Phoenix partial commercial roof collapse

PHOENIX — One person is unaccounted for after a partial roof collapsed at a large commercial building in west Phoenix Wednesday night.

Sometime after 9:30 p.m., Phoenix fire crews arrived on the scene of the reported roof collapse near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to officials.

Authorities on the scene are actively searching the area for one person who is unaccounted for.

Fire officials are expected to give an update on this incident at noon Thursday. Watch that press conference live on the ABC15 TV streaming app or in this story.

A woman told ABC15 Thursday morning that her brother is the person crews continue to look for.

She says he is a husband and a father of a newborn baby.

Officials say the back wall collapsed at the building as well.

It is unclear what caused the roof to collapse.

As of Thursday morning, officials say it is now a recovery operation.

Several parts of the Valley saw monsoon storms, including heavy winds, lightning and rain Wednesday night.

The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) says it is investigating the partial roof collapse.

ADOSH investigates whether or not any health or safety regulations were violated and investigations can take up to six months.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest information.