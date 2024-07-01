Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Monsoon storms return to kick off July

The first half of this week will see a higher chance for storm across Southern Arizona as we head into the holiday weekend
Posted at 6:25 AM, Jul 01, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz — Thunderstorm chances return to kick off July with a 40% chance of storms across the area Today.

A high of 100 degrees leaves us slightly below seasonal averages but heading into the end of the week we will heat up to above average levels.

Sierra Vista sees a high of 94 degrees today with a 70% chance for thunderstorms.

Wind gusts will pick up in the afternoon across the area ahead of the storms.

——
Blake Phillips is a reporter for KGUN 9. Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Blake grew up in Sierra Vista. During his college tenure at the Missouri School of Journalism, Blake worked for the NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in Columbia. He is excited to return to a place he calls home and give back to the community in which he grew up. Share your story ideas and important issues with Blake by emailing blake.phillips@kgun9.com.

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018