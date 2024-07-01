Monsoon storms return to kick off July

TUCSON, Ariz — Thunderstorm chances return to kick off July with a 40% chance of storms across the area Today.

A high of 100 degrees leaves us slightly below seasonal averages but heading into the end of the week we will heat up to above average levels.

Sierra Vista sees a high of 94 degrees today with a 70% chance for thunderstorms.

Wind gusts will pick up in the afternoon across the area ahead of the storms.

