Mid-week cool down on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny, dry and warm today in Southern Arizona. Tucson will reach a high of 94 with some afternoon breezes.

Sierra Vista will reach a high of 86 degrees today but tomorrow is when we will see a slight drop in temperatures as the wind starts to pick up.

On Thursday, starting the month of June off with below average temps making it the coolest June 1 since 1991. The average temperature for June 1 in Tucson, is 98 degrees. Tucson is expected to reach a high of 90.

