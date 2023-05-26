Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Memorial Day Weekend forecast

Memorial Day Weekend, Super 7-Day Forecast
Brooke Chau, KGUN9 On Your Side
Memorial Day Weekend, Super 7-Day Forecast
Memorial Day Weekend, Super 7-Day Forecast
Posted at 5:13 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 09:12:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seasonably normal, dry and warm conditions will continue in Tucson with upper 90s for the end of our work week and into Memorial Day Weekend. Tucson will reach a high of 96 degrees on Friday.

Winds will be breezy at times during the afternoon especially on Saturday. A critical fire watch has been issued for areas east and south of Tucson on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST for portions of Cochise County.

Sierra Vista will reach a high of 88 degrees on Friday and continue in the upper 80s for Memorial Day Weekend.

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018