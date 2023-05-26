Memorial Day Weekend forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seasonably normal, dry and warm conditions will continue in Tucson with upper 90s for the end of our work week and into Memorial Day Weekend. Tucson will reach a high of 96 degrees on Friday.
Winds will be breezy at times during the afternoon especially on Saturday. A critical fire watch has been issued for areas east and south of Tucson on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST for portions of Cochise County.
Sierra Vista will reach a high of 88 degrees on Friday and continue in the upper 80s for Memorial Day Weekend.
