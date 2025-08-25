Lower temperatures and strong chances of rain coming this week

Today was similar to yesterday in terms of weather. Tucson saw a high of about 106 degrees, which is what we saw for yesterday’s high. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until tonight.

We also saw a little bit of wind around Tucson mostly in the single digits. Wind gusts reached the double digits with 10 miles per hour wind gusts in Tucson.

Overnight we are going to get to the mid to low eighties starting around midnight.

We will be seeing some rain chances everyday next week, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cochise County also saw some wind, and the wind gusts ranged rom 9 to 11 miles per hour.

Tomorrow the high in Sierra Vista is going to be 92 while the high in Willcox will be 96.

Rain chances in Sierra Vista are the highest on Tuesday and Wednesay.

