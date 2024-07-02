Lower chances for storms as weather heats up heading to the 4th of July

TUCSON, Ariz — Tuesday will see one of the last days of storms heading into the holiday weekend here in Tucson.

103 degrees is the high for today with chances for thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

Heading into the holiday weekend storm chances dissipate as temperatures heat up to well past average.

Sierra Vista and Cochise County see increased chances for thunderstorms this afternoon with Sierra Vista seeing a high of 91 degrees.

