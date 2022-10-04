Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Storm brings rain, lightning to Tucson, surrounding areas Tuesday

Fire crews responded to a palm tree fire started by lightning.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 16:36:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | SANDBAG PICKUP

1:34 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Southern Arizona Tuesday.

The advisory, which is in effect unil 4 p.m., covers Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Vail, Sahuarita, Sonoita, Corona de Tucson, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Johnson.

As much as an inch of rain could fall, according to Doppler radar.

12:05 p.m.

Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd., held a brief shelter-in-place due to lightning strikes near the school. The order was lifted by noon.

12:00 p.m.

Northwest Fire crews responded to a fire started by lightning striking a palm tree near Eunice Street and Rasmussen Avenue.

Crews put out the fire. No one was injured and there was no damage to the home.

