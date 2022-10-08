LIVE UPDATES: Road closures
Scattered showers and lightning in Southern Arizona Friday, Oct. 7.
Posted at 5:03 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 20:25:47-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and road closure updates for Friday, Oct. 7.
The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:
- West Linda Vista Boulevard between North Gyor Place and North Vendone Avenue
