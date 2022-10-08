Watch Now
Weather

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Road closures

Scattered showers and lightning in Southern Arizona Friday, Oct. 7.
rain photo 2.jpg
Posted at 5:03 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 20:25:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and road closure updates for Friday, Oct. 7.

WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST 

The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:

  • West Linda Vista Boulevard between North Gyor Place and North Vendone Avenue

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018