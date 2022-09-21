Watch Now
Weather

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Pima County Wednesday

FLOOD WATCHES IN PLACE
Monsoon 2022: Viewer-submitted photos
Posted at 1:24 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 17:15:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | SANDBAG PICKUP

1:21 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning Wednesday.

The warning, which covers North Central Pima County, lasts until 2:45 p.m.

Between one and two inches of rain are expected. Areas included are Santa Rosa, Palo Verde Stand, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018