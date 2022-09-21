LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Pima County Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | SANDBAG PICKUP

1:21 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning Wednesday.

The warning, which covers North Central Pima County, lasts until 2:45 p.m.

Between one and two inches of rain are expected. Areas included are Santa Rosa, Palo Verde Stand, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

Thunderstorms producing heavy rain have lead to a flash flood warning in these areas of Maricopa county until 10 AM. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/5H7vCj6SON — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) September 21, 2022

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

