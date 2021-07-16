Watch
LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Advisory issued for parts of Pima, Cochise Counties

Flash Flood Watch still in effect for your Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for East Central Pima County and West Central Cochise County.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jul 16, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Friday.

12:03 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for East Central Pima County and West Central Cochise County.

As much as 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in those areas, which include Whetstone, Huachuca City, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Fort Huachuca.

The advisory lasts until 1:30 p.m.

