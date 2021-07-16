LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Advisory issued for parts of Pima, Cochise Counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Friday.
12:03 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for East Central Pima County and West Central Cochise County.
As much as 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in those areas, which include Whetstone, Huachuca City, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Fort Huachuca.
The advisory lasts until 1:30 p.m.
Monsoons impact The Loop.— Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) July 15, 2021
Loop underpasses are subject to CLOSURE after heavy rains. Video shows flooding and debris that postponed asphalt and rail repair on the Santa Cruz River. Be aware that water flowing in our rivers and washes may create hazards on The Loop. pic.twitter.com/t6mtyroEWy
MORE WEATHER
Hourly Forecast
7 Day
Radar
Travel Forecast
Weather Alerts