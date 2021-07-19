Watch
LIVE UPDATES: Fire crews work swiftwater rescue near Ina and Silverbell

Northwest Fire crews worked to help a person in a swiftwater rescue near Silverbell and Ina Roads.
Posted at 8:03 AM, Jul 19, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Monday.

8:37 a.m.

