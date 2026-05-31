Hot start to June brings near triple-digit temperatures to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hot start to June is expected across Southeast Arizona as temperatures climb to near or slightly above normal levels for much of the week.

Temperatures are forecast to cool by a few degrees later in the week and into next weekend.

Increasing moisture is also expected to move into the region Wednesday and Thursday, bringing chances for thunderstorms across parts of Southeast Arizona. Those chances could linger into Friday across the White Mountains.

Monday morning will begin on a mild note for many communities across the region.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 68 degrees. Ajo is expected to see a low near 67 degrees, while Three Points is forecast to start the day around 69 degrees.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is expected to see an overnight low near 62 degrees. Other communities, including Willcox and Benson, are forecast to wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s.

Afternoon temperatures will quickly warm, with many locations across Southern Arizona expected to reach triple digits.

Tucson is forecast to top out around 99 degrees Monday afternoon, just shy of the century mark.

Communities including Ajo, Marana and Three Points are expected to reach 100 degrees.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to reach a high near 92 degrees, while many other communities across the county warm into the low and mid 90s.

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