High pressure brings warming trend across Southern Arizona this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure settling over the region will keep conditions dry, allowing high temperatures to climb above normal through the week.

Overnight lows on Monday will fall into the 40s across Pima County, with Tucson expected to drop to around 43 degrees. Several areas in Cochise County may see freezing temperatures, including Wilcox at 30 degrees and Benson at 32 degrees. Sierra Vista is forecast to start the morning near 40 degrees.

Most of Pima County will see a warm Monday afternoon, with Tucson reaching a high of 73 degrees. Sierra Vista is expected to warm into the upper 60s, topping out around 68 degrees, a pattern expected across much of Cochise County.

