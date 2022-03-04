High Pollution Advisory issued for parts of Tucson Friday
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps file photo
<p>A view of the skyline in Tucson, Arizona.</p>
Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 12:03:32-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Economic Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson area Friday.
Coarse particular matter and strong and gusty winds could be dangerous to those with heart and lung diseases conditions.
The advisory is focused on the Rillito area of town.
----
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.