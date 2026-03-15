Heat building across Southern Arizona as temperatures climb well above normal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures are expected to build across Southern Arizona this week as high pressure strengthens over the region.

A ridge of high pressure developing along the West Coast will push afternoon temperatures well above normal over the next several days. Highs will run roughly 10 to 15 degrees above average early in the week, with even hotter conditions expected by the end of the week.

By Thursday through Sunday, temperatures could climb 20 to potentially more than 25 degrees above normal as high pressure strengthens across the Desert Southwest.

Because of the expected heat, an Extreme Heat Watch is expected to take effect later this week, covering Thursday through Sunday.

Monday will begin with relatively mild morning temperatures across Southern Arizona.

In Tucson, overnight lows are expected to fall to around 56 degrees, with most of Pima County seeing similar lows in the 50s.

In Cochise County, temperatures will vary depending on location.

Sierra Vista is forecast to drop to about 53 degrees on Monday morning. Northern parts of the county could see overnight lows in the 40s, while southern areas will likely stay in the 50s.

Afternoon temperatures will warm quickly under sunny skies.

Most areas in Southern Arizona will see highs in the 80s on Monday, including Tucson with a forecast high of 86 degrees.

Warmer desert locations, including Ajo and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, could reach 90 degrees or higher.

Meanwhile, Sierra Vista is expected to top out around 82 degrees on Monday afternoon.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

