Gradual warming trend expected through the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry conditions will prevail across Tucson and Pima County this week as a gradual warming trend settles in.

Below-normal high temperatures today will warm to near-normal levels on Tuesday, then climb to above-normal values from Wednesday through the weekend. Breezy east winds will continue into Tuesday morning before easing later in the day.

Like Monday, Tucson is expected to see a cool overnight low of 40 degrees. Other parts of Pima County will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s by Tuesday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will begin to rebound, with western communities such as Ajo and Sells warming into the low 70s. Tucson is expected to reach a high of 69 degrees, while central and eastern Pima County top out in the upper 60s.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

