Gradual warming trend begins Tuesday before cool down by the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeast Arizona will stay warm on Tuesday after a slight chance for light rain showers east and southeast of Tucson on Monday.

Any rainfall on Monday is expected to be minimal, with little to no impact.

That weak weather disturbance moves out of the region, bringing a warming trend through the middle of the week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb to about 6 to 10 degrees above normal.

Tuesday morning will start cooler compared to Monday. Tucson is expected to wake up around 56 degrees, with much of Pima County, including Ajo and Organ Pipe, in the upper 50s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista will see a low near 52 degrees, while other areas across the county drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Afternoon highs will warm quickly. Tucson is expected to reach around 87 degrees, while Sierra Vista will be a bit cooler with a high near 80 degrees.

Overall, conditions remain quiet, with dry weather and a steady warm-up expected through midweek.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

